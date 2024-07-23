Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Criticism of compulsory vehicle insurance proposal

July 22, 2024_ Suryadi Jaya Purnama, member of Commission V of the DPR RI, expressed his opposition to the Indonesian government's proposal to make...

Indonesia: Criticism of compulsory vehicle insurance proposal
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 22, 2024_ Suryadi Jaya Purnama, member of Commission V of the DPR RI, expressed his opposition to the Indonesian government's proposal to make vehicle insurance mandatory starting from 2025. According to Suryadi, the initiative of the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) does not represent a complete solution to the problems related to road accidents. He argues that compulsory insurance should be accompanied by a review of the Road Traffic Act (UU LLAJ) to address the problem more comprehensively. Furthermore, Suryadi highlighted that insurance premiums would represent an additional burden on the population, who use vehicles not only for transport but also for production. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The OJK proposal foresees the introduction of third party liability insurance (TPL) starting from January 2025.

