Indonesia: Criticism of influencers' visit to IKN by political experts

02 August 2024_ Hendri Satrio, political communication expert, criticized President Joko Widodo's invitation to influencers and volunteers to visit the new Indonesian capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), calling it an attempt to hide the site's lack of preparation. Satrio stressed that influencers did not play a significant role, simply declaring that IKN is ready without verifying its conditions. Furthermore, he questioned the usefulness of inviting 500-1000 volunteers, suggesting that they should visit the site at their own expense for a more objective evaluation. The news was reported by tempo.co, highlighting concerns about IKN's preparation to become Indonesia's new capital, an ambitious project that aims to shift the country's political center from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.