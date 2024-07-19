Indonesia: Criticism of the new police bill

July 18, 2024_ Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent a letter of authorization to lawmakers to discuss a controversial Police bill. The bill, proposed by the DPR (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat, the Indonesian parliament), has attracted criticism for the expansion of police powers and the lack of transparency. Concerns include the possibility of violations of human rights, particularly freedom of expression and privacy. The proposed law could also negatively affect press freedom in Indonesia, which has already seen a decline in global press freedom rankings. Kompas.com reports it. The civil community fears that the bill's passage could lead to increased online surveillance and censorship.