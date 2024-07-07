Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Cybersecurity concerns for local elections

6 July 2024_ Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung, chairperson of Commission II of the DPR RI, expressed concerns about the security of the Rekapitulasi...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
6 July 2024_ Ahmad Doli Kurnia Tandjung, chairperson of Commission II of the DPR RI, expressed concerns about the security of the Rekapitulasi Information System (Sirekap) ahead of the local elections. He underlined the need for an advanced cybersecurity system to prevent hacker attacks. Recent public discussions have focused on the hacking of the Pusat Data Nasional Sementara II, run by the Ministry of Communications and Informatics and the National Agency for Cyber Security and Cryptography. Doli also mentioned the importance of improving internet quality and coverage to support elections in remote areas. Tempo.co reports it. The Election Commission (KPU) is working to improve Sirekap ahead of the 2024 elections, with particular attention to the accuracy of numerical data.

