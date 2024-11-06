Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: D1 Milano presents its collection in Jakarta with an exclusive event
06 novembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ Milan-based watch brand D1 Milano launched its new collection at an exclusive event at Casa Cuomo restaurant in Jakarta, recognized as one of the best Italian restaurants in the world. The event, titled 'Una Bella Sera', offered attendees a high-class dining experience, featuring fine wines from Fontanafredda and dishes created by celebrity chefs Salvatore Cuomo and Renzky Kurniawan. Guests of honor included influencers and personalities from the world of gastronomy, who enjoyed the elegance of Italian fashion and traditional cuisine with a modern twist. The news was reported by channelsatu.com. D1 Milano continues to consolidate its reputation as a symbol of style and innovation in the fashion and accessories industry.

