Indonesia: D1 Milano presents new watch collections in Jakarta

November 4, 2024_ Milan-based watch brand D1 Milano launched four new collections at an exclusive event in Jakarta titled 'Una Bella Sera'. The event featured influencers and content creators, and offered an Italian culinary experience with dishes prepared by celebrity chefs Salvatore Cuomo and Renzky Kurniawan. The new collections, which include models such as the Ultra Thin and Square 404, are designed to reflect different personalities and styles, combining elegance and functionality. The news was reported by ladiestory.id, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the Indonesian market. D1 Milano continues to expand its international presence, bringing Italian design to the heart of Asia.