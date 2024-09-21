Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Dam Investments Boost Agricultural Productivity

September 21, 2024_ Over the past decade, Indonesia's massive dam construction has significantly increased agricultural productivity, helping to...

Indonesia: Dam Investments Boost Agricultural Productivity
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ Over the past decade, Indonesia's massive dam construction has significantly increased agricultural productivity, helping to strengthen food security in the country. This progress is evidenced by the increase in the national vegetation index, which reflects improved crop health. The dams have enabled more efficient management of water resources, which is essential for agriculture in a country with a tropical climate. The initiative is part of a broad government program to improve agricultural infrastructure and support local farmers, Investor Daily reports. The growth of the agricultural sector is crucial to the Indonesian economy, which relies heavily on agriculture as a source of income and employment for millions of people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investments Boost Agricultural Productivity Investor Daily reports support local farmers musica country
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza