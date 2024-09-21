Indonesia: Dam Investments Boost Agricultural Productivity

September 21, 2024_ Over the past decade, Indonesia's massive dam construction has significantly increased agricultural productivity, helping to strengthen food security in the country. This progress is evidenced by the increase in the national vegetation index, which reflects improved crop health. The dams have enabled more efficient management of water resources, which is essential for agriculture in a country with a tropical climate. The initiative is part of a broad government program to improve agricultural infrastructure and support local farmers, Investor Daily reports. The growth of the agricultural sector is crucial to the Indonesian economy, which relies heavily on agriculture as a source of income and employment for millions of people.