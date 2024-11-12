Indonesia: Debat perdana Pilgub Jabar 2024 addresses crucial issues for the region

November 12, 2024_ The inaugural debate for the gubernatorial election in West Java took place on November 11, 2024, with four pairs of candidates presenting their visions and programs. The topics covered included health, inclusive education, poverty, and employment, with a special focus on the digitalization of public services. Each pair of candidates had the opportunity to present their ideas and answer questions on issues relevant to the community. The news was reported by detik.com, highlighting the importance of the debate for the future of the region. The debate featured candidates such as Acep Adang Ruhiyat and Gitalis Dwi Natarina, who promised to improve the quality of life of the citizens of West Java.