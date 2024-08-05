Indonesia: Decision on the deputy governor candidate for the elections in Central Java and West Java

05 August 2024_ The General Secretary of the Amanat Nasional Party, Eddy Soeparno, announced that the choice of deputy governor candidate for the local elections in Central Java and West Java will be determined by the party President. This decision is awaited with interest, as regional elections are a crucial moment for Indonesian politics. The Amanat Nasional Party is one of the major political parties in Indonesia and plays a significant role in the country's political landscape. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting the importance of the upcoming elections for the region's political future. Regional elections in Indonesia are an opportunity for parties to strengthen their influence at local and national levels.