Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Decision on the deputy governor candidate for the elections in Central Java and West Java

05 August 2024_ The General Secretary of the Amanat Nasional Party, Eddy Soeparno, announced that the choice of deputy governor candidate for the...

Indonesia: Decision on the deputy governor candidate for the elections in Central Java and West Java
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ The General Secretary of the Amanat Nasional Party, Eddy Soeparno, announced that the choice of deputy governor candidate for the local elections in Central Java and West Java will be determined by the party President. This decision is awaited with interest, as regional elections are a crucial moment for Indonesian politics. The Amanat Nasional Party is one of the major political parties in Indonesia and plays a significant role in the country's political landscape. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting the importance of the upcoming elections for the region's political future. Regional elections in Indonesia are an opportunity for parties to strengthen their influence at local and national levels.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local elections in Central Java party President at local Propinsi Jawa Barat
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza