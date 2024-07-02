Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Decrease in poverty over the last ten years

July 1, 2024_ The Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS) announced that the number of poor people in Indonesia has decreased by approximately 3.06 million over...

Indonesia: Decrease in poverty over the last ten years
July 1, 2024_ The Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS) announced that the number of poor people in Indonesia has decreased by approximately 3.06 million over the past decade. In March 2014, the poor population was 28.28 million, while in March 2024 it dropped to 25.22 million. The average annual reduction was approximately 300,000 people, with a more marked decline in rural areas than in urban ones. The poverty rate in rural areas fell to 11.79% in March 2024, compared to 14.17% in March 2014, while in urban areas it increased from 8.34% to 7.09% in the same period. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. This positive trend reflects the Indonesian government's efforts to improve the country's economic conditions.

