Indonesia: Delegation of the Milan Pact visits Semarang to promote food security

01 August 2024_ A four-member delegation from the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFPP) visited SD Negeri Pekunden School in Semarang, Indonesia, to learn about nutritious school food practices. The group, led by Filippo Gavazzeni, chose Semarang for its active participation in the pact, signed in 2022. During the visit, members participated in urban farming activities, such as picking tomatoes and fishing in a school pond. The visit aims to support the city of Semarang in its commitment to food security, as reported by elshinta.com. The Milan Pact brings together cities around the world to promote healthy eating practices, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the fight against food insecurity.