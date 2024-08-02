Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Delegation of the Milan Pact visits Semarang to promote food security

01 August 2024_ A four-member delegation from the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFPP) visited SD Negeri Pekunden School in Semarang, Indonesia, to...

Indonesia: Delegation of the Milan Pact visits Semarang to promote food security
02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ A four-member delegation from the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFPP) visited SD Negeri Pekunden School in Semarang, Indonesia, to learn about nutritious school food practices. The group, led by Filippo Gavazzeni, chose Semarang for its active participation in the pact, signed in 2022. During the visit, members participated in urban farming activities, such as picking tomatoes and fishing in a school pond. The visit aims to support the city of Semarang in its commitment to food security, as reported by elshinta.com. The Milan Pact brings together cities around the world to promote healthy eating practices, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the fight against food insecurity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
school food practices visited SD Negeri Pekunden School in Semarang fight against food insecurity Semarang
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza