Indonesia: Didit Hediprasetyo celebrates the 2024 Olympics with Italian influences

2 July 2024_ Indonesian designer Didit Hediprasetyo presented a haute couture collection inspired by the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris. The collection includes dresses that recall the flags of France, Italy and Palestine, with a particular homage to Italy through a green-white-red dress. French model Laetitia Casta modeled one of the pieces, while Indonesian top model Mariana Renata represented Indonesia. Didit's collection stands out for its minimalist elegance and freedom of movement, in line with her fashion philosophy. Nusadaily.com reports it. The event featured other big names in fashion such as Christian Dior and Giorgio Armani, underlining the importance of fashion in this year's Olympics.