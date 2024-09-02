Indonesia: Digital Collaboration with Egypt for Economic Development

September 2, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi announced that he will share experiences on digitalization with Egyptian Minister Amr Talaat during the Indonesia-Africa Forum. The meeting will focus on the impact of digitalization on the economy and access to the Internet, a crucial topic given that 2.3 billion people in the world still do not have access to the Internet. Budi Arie stressed the importance of these discussions, especially for developing countries, and revealed that Egypt is the first African country to request a bilateral meeting. The news was reported by republika.co.id. The forum, which is held in Bali, aims to promote international dialogue and cooperation to address global challenges and support sustainable development.