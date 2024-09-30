Indonesia: Digital Literacy Workshop in Maluku to Fight Online Scams

September 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Communication and Information of Indonesia organized a digital literacy workshop in Buru, Maluku on September 28, 2024 to raise awareness about online gambling scams. The event was attended by over 100 people and is part of the national campaign to improve digital literacy in the country. Minister Budi Arie stressed the importance of training programs to develop digital talent and noted that Maluku province has a digital literacy index slightly higher than the national average. This was reported by liputan6.com. The workshop is part of a larger initiative to promote a safer and more aware digital society in Indonesia.