Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Digital Literacy Workshop in Maluku to Fight Online Scams

September 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Communication and Information of Indonesia organized a digital literacy workshop in Buru, Maluku on September 28,...

Indonesia: Digital Literacy Workshop in Maluku to Fight Online Scams
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Communication and Information of Indonesia organized a digital literacy workshop in Buru, Maluku on September 28, 2024 to raise awareness about online gambling scams. The event was attended by over 100 people and is part of the national campaign to improve digital literacy in the country. Minister Budi Arie stressed the importance of training programs to develop digital talent and noted that Maluku province has a digital literacy index slightly higher than the national average. This was reported by liputan6.com. The workshop is part of a larger initiative to promote a safer and more aware digital society in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
corso di specializzazione workshop the workshop is digital literacy workshop
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza