Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Digital transformation in agriculture to ensure food security

October 15, 2024_ Indonesia’s agricultural sector faces significant challenges in meeting the growing demand for food, driven by population growth...

Indonesia: Digital transformation in agriculture to ensure food security
October 15, 2024_ Indonesia’s agricultural sector faces significant challenges in meeting the growing demand for food, driven by population growth and changing consumption patterns. Fundamental transformation and adoption of digital technologies are needed to improve agricultural efficiency and productivity. However, many farmers lack the skills needed to effectively utilize these technologies, which is a significant barrier. Experts such as Dr. Rajendra Pachauri and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina are promoting the importance of digital literacy to address these challenges, as reported by Investor Daily. Collaboration between the government and the private sector is essential to improve digital infrastructure in rural areas and train skilled farmers. Modernizing agriculture is crucial to ensure food security in the context of increasing digitalization.

