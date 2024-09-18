Indonesia: Domestic Export Growth in August 2024

September 18, 2024_ Indonesia's domestic exports increased 13.7% year-on-year to USD 29.9 billion in August 2024, up from USD 21.9 billion in the previous month. This increase exceeds analysts' expectations of growth between 8.1% and 8.5%, and follows a decline in August 2023. Robust performance in the manufacturing sector, especially in the electronics, automotive and textile sectors, contributed significantly to this result. Minister of Trade Agus Suparmanto stressed that the manufacturing sector remains a key pillar of the Indonesian economy. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia, a major Southeast Asian country, is seeking to strengthen its economic position through expanding exports.