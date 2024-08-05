Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Ducati strengthens its presence with a new CEO for the Indonesian market

05 August 2024_ Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, announced the appointment of Jimmy Budhijanto as the new CEO of Ducati Indonesia....

Indonesia: Ducati strengthens its presence with a new CEO for the Indonesian market
05 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, announced the appointment of Jimmy Budhijanto as the new CEO of Ducati Indonesia. This strategic move aims to boost the presence of the Italian motorcycle brand in the Indonesian market, known for its growing passion for high-end motorcycles. Budhijanto, with extensive industry experience, will lead local operations to meet the demand for Ducati motorcycles, a symbol of Italian performance and design. The news was reported by otomotif1.com, underlining the importance of the Indonesian market for the brand. Bologna-based Ducati continues to expand its global influence, targeting emerging markets such as Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as Indonesia Indonesian market targeting emerging markets Ducati Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza