Indonesia: Ducati strengthens its presence with a new CEO for the Indonesian market

05 August 2024_ Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, announced the appointment of Jimmy Budhijanto as the new CEO of Ducati Indonesia. This strategic move aims to boost the presence of the Italian motorcycle brand in the Indonesian market, known for its growing passion for high-end motorcycles. Budhijanto, with extensive industry experience, will lead local operations to meet the demand for Ducati motorcycles, a symbol of Italian performance and design. The news was reported by otomotif1.com, underlining the importance of the Indonesian market for the brand. Bologna-based Ducati continues to expand its global influence, targeting emerging markets such as Indonesia.