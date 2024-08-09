Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
Indonesia: Ducati strengthens its presence with local events and collaborations

August 08, 2024_ PT Legenda Motor Indonesia has recently participated in significant events such as World Ducati Week and World President Meeting,...

09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 08, 2024_ PT Legenda Motor Indonesia has recently participated in significant events such as World Ducati Week and World President Meeting, highlighting the brand's commitment to the country. During these events, Ducati Indonesia CEO Jimmy Budhijanto met with Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, to discuss opportunities for brand amplification in Indonesia. Ducati, known for its strong connection with motorsports, has attracted Domenicali's attention thanks to unique initiatives such as We Ride As One and the Ducati Riding Experience. Jimmy expressed his passion for Ducati, stressing the importance of continuing to develop motocross in Indonesia. The news was reported by kompas.com, highlighting the growing interest in the Italian brand in the Indonesian market.

