Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: EA7 Emporio Armani launches its collection in Jakarta

October 14, 2024_ EA7 Emporio Armani presented its new Fall/Winter 2024 collection at some of Jakarta's most renowned shopping malls, including...

Indonesia: EA7 Emporio Armani launches its collection in Jakarta
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ EA7 Emporio Armani presented its new Fall/Winter 2024 collection at some of Jakarta's most renowned shopping malls, including Pondok Indah Mall. The event, organized by PT Kurnia Ciptamoda Gemilang, offered consumers the opportunity to explore products that combine sporty style and elegance. The collection also includes an innovative virtual tennis activation, offering an interactive experience to visitors. This event highlights the growing interest in Italian fashion in Indonesia, a growing market for luxury brands. The news was reported by progresnews.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the global landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event highlights fashion in Indonesia Indonesia renowned shopping malls
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza