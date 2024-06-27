Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: EA7 Emporio Armani opens fifth store in Bali

Indonesia: EA7 Emporio Armani opens fifth store in Bali
27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 25, 2024_ EA7 Emporio Armani, the well-known brand of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, has inaugurated its fifth store in Indonesia. Located at ICON Bali Mall in Sanur, the new store offers an optimal shopping experience for fashion lovers. The store, which extends over 134 square metres, is divided into sections for men and women, with a central area dedicated to accessories and footwear. The interior design, characterized by geometric lines and white colours, was designed to maximize the visibility of the products. As reported by poskota.co, the external facade of the store reflects the sporting DNA of the EA7 Emporio Armani brand. With this opening, the brand continues to expand its influence in Indonesia, inspiring fashion and active lifestyle enthusiasts across the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
griffe brand fifth store store
Vedi anche
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza