Indonesia: EA7 Emporio Armani opens fifth store in Bali

June 25, 2024_ EA7 Emporio Armani, the well-known brand of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, has inaugurated its fifth store in Indonesia. Located at ICON Bali Mall in Sanur, the new store offers an optimal shopping experience for fashion lovers. The store, which extends over 134 square metres, is divided into sections for men and women, with a central area dedicated to accessories and footwear. The interior design, characterized by geometric lines and white colours, was designed to maximize the visibility of the products. As reported by poskota.co, the external facade of the store reflects the sporting DNA of the EA7 Emporio Armani brand. With this opening, the brand continues to expand its influence in Indonesia, inspiring fashion and active lifestyle enthusiasts across the country.