Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Indonesia: EA7 Emporio Armani presents Tennis athleisure collection in Jakarta
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
November 08, 2024_ EA7 Emporio Armani launched its new Fall/Winter 2024 collection, inspired by the world of tennis, at major shopping malls in Jakarta. The event attracted the attention of fashion and sports enthusiasts, thanks to modern designs that combine sportiness and elegance. The collection, particularly appreciated for its chic and functional style, reflects the increase in popularity of tennis in Indonesia. Lena Wirjosusanto, Head of Division of EA7 Emporio Armani, expressed optimism about the success of the collection among sportsmen and fashionistas. The news was reported by indonesia.jakartadaily.id. This event highlights the influence of Italian fashion in the Indonesian market, helping to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

