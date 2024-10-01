Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: EA7 Emporio Armani Promotes Active Lifestyle with EA7 Fit Week
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 30, 2024_ EA7 Emporio Armani recently held the EA7 Fit Week in Indonesia, an event that combines fashion, sports and health, demonstrating how an active lifestyle can be integrated with the latest trends. Lena, spokesperson for the brand, expressed satisfaction with the positive response from the community, hoping that this initiative will inspire more people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The event provided an enriching experience for participants, highlighting the importance of health and wellness. The news was reported by trendsetter.id. EA7 Emporio Armani, part of the prestigious Italian brand Armani, continues to expand its influence globally, promoting values of elegance and sports activism.

