Indonesia: Economic growth at 5.05% in the second quarter of 2024

05 August 2024_ The Indonesian economy recorded growth of 5.05% in the second quarter of 2024, lower than in previous quarters. This result was reported by Moh. Edy Mahmud, BPS MP, during a press conference. In the first quarter of 2024, growth was 5.11%, supported by events such as elections and Lebaran holidays. Compared to the same period in 2023, growth decreased from 5.17% to 5.05%. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia, a major country in Southeast Asia, continues to face economic challenges despite its sustained growth.