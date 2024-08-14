Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Economic growth of 5.05% in the second quarter of 2024

14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati announced that the country's economy recorded a growth of 5.05% in the second quarter of 2024, despite global challenges. Sri Mulyani stressed that the stability of growth around 5% is a positive result in the context of international turbulence. He also highlighted an improvement in household consumption, which increased by 4.93%, and an increase in investment by 4.43%. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia. Sri Mulyani also mentioned that government spending showed significant growth in the first quarter, but slowed down in the second quarter, due to election-related factors.

