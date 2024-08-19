Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Indonesia: Economic Growth Projections in RAPBN 2025

Indonesia: Economic Growth Projections in RAPBN 2025
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Indonesia’s Rancangan Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (RAPBN) 2025 forecasts economic growth of 5.2%, mainly supported by domestic demand and household consumption. The government intends to implement policies to stimulate domestic consumption and keep inflation under control, while investment and exports are expected to increase. The budget for 2025 is set at Rp 3,062.3 trillion, with a projected deficit of 2.53%. This information was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The RAPBN is a key document that sets the Indonesian state’s revenue and expenditure, directly influencing the country’s economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economic growth Projections set at Rp Indonesian state's revenue Indonesia
