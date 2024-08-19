Indonesia: Economic Growth Projections in RAPBN 2025

August 19, 2024_ Indonesia’s Rancangan Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (RAPBN) 2025 forecasts economic growth of 5.2%, mainly supported by domestic demand and household consumption. The government intends to implement policies to stimulate domestic consumption and keep inflation under control, while investment and exports are expected to increase. The budget for 2025 is set at Rp 3,062.3 trillion, with a projected deficit of 2.53%. This information was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The RAPBN is a key document that sets the Indonesian state’s revenue and expenditure, directly influencing the country’s economy.