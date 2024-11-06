Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Economic growth slows in third quarter of 2024

November 6, 2024_ Indonesia's economic growth in the third quarter of 2024 recorded a 4.95% increase year-on-year, showing a slight slowdown from...

06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Indonesia's economic growth in the third quarter of 2024 recorded a 4.95% increase year-on-year, showing a slight slowdown from 5.05% in the previous quarter. This is the slowest growth rate in the past twelve months, compared to 4.94% in the third quarter of 2023. According to Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, acting head of the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS), the slowdown is influenced by seasonal factors, as the third quarter tends to be weaker than previous quarters. Sectors that showed a slowdown include hospitality, transportation and trade, while manufacturing and construction continue to grow. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia, a major Southeast Asian country, is facing economic challenges in a complex global environment.

