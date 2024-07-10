Indonesia: Economic growth target of 5.2% for 2024 still achievable

July 10, 2024_ The economic growth target of 5.2% set in Indonesia's State Budget (APBN) 2024 is still achievable, despite the pressures of global dynamics. The necessary condition is the reduction of the Bank of Indonesia's (BI) key interest rate, currently at 6.25%, to allow for greater industrial expansion. The interest rate reduction could provide the necessary space for significant expansion of industrial operators. This approach aims to stimulate the national economy in an uncertain global context. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The Bank of Indonesia is the country's central financial institution, responsible for monetary policy and financial stability.