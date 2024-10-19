Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Economic stability maintained in Q3 2024

October 19, 2024_ The Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) confirmed that the stability of Indonesia's financial system remained intact in the...

Indonesia: Economic stability maintained in Q3 2024
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ The Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) confirmed that the stability of Indonesia's financial system remained intact in the third quarter of 2024, despite tensions in global financial markets. Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati stressed that economic growth is expected to reach 5.1% by the end of the year, supported by consumption and investment. However, she warned that the economy faces geopolitical risks, such as tensions in the Middle East. The news was reported by Investor Daily, highlighting the importance of coordination among institutions to address economic challenges. The KSSK comprises the Minister of Finance, the Governor of Bank Indonesia and the Chairman of the Financial Services Authority, who oversee the country's economic stability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
economic growth system economy faces geopolitical risks sistema
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza