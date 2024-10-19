Indonesia: Economic stability maintained in Q3 2024

October 19, 2024_ The Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) confirmed that the stability of Indonesia's financial system remained intact in the third quarter of 2024, despite tensions in global financial markets. Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati stressed that economic growth is expected to reach 5.1% by the end of the year, supported by consumption and investment. However, she warned that the economy faces geopolitical risks, such as tensions in the Middle East. The news was reported by Investor Daily, highlighting the importance of coordination among institutions to address economic challenges. The KSSK comprises the Minister of Finance, the Governor of Bank Indonesia and the Chairman of the Financial Services Authority, who oversee the country's economic stability.