Indonesia: Electric Motorcycle Sales Soar Thanks to Government Subsidies

September 14, 2024_ Sales of electric motorcycles (molis) in Indonesia have seen a significant increase, with 60,000 units sold in August, up from 15,000 a year earlier. The increase is attributed to government subsidies of Rp7 million per unit, which were exhausted in just two months. Teddy Irawan, president of the Indonesian Electric Motorcycle Industry Association (Aismoli), stressed the importance of extending the subsidy program to facilitate the transition to greener vehicles. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Irawan also highlighted how these subsidies can help reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.