Indonesia: Emtek Education & Career Festival 2024 in arrival in Jakarta

July 27, 2024_ PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk (Emtek) announced its collaboration with PT Qerja Manfaat Bangsa (Karir.com) to organize the Emtek Education & Career Festival 2024, which will be held on July 30 and 31 in Jakarta. The event will offer job opportunities and educational activities, including talkshows and talent hunts, featuring leading artists and speakers from the industry. Participants can register online via the Karir.com website until July 31, and the event will be broadcast live on Vidio.com. The event aims to promote the development of human resources in Indonesia, involving major companies and educational institutions, as reported by liputan6.com. The Emtek Education & Career Festival represents an important opportunity for young professionals and students to connect with potential employers and improve their skills.