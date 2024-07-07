Indonesia: Eni SpA evaluates the sale of oil assets

6 July 2024_ Eni SpA, the Italian oil and gas giant, is considering two scenarios for the sale of its upstream assets in Indonesia. The first scenario involves selling assets before projects become operational, thus slowing development while new investors are sought. The second scenario contemplates the sale of assets once the projects are operational, thus increasing their market value. Moshe Rizal, chairman of the Investment Committee of the Association of National Oil and Gas Companies (Aspermigas), explained these possibilities. Majalahtime.com reports it. Eni SpA is actively engaged in the search for replacements for its participation rights in Indonesian oil blocks.