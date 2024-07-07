Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Eni SpA evaluates the sale of oil assets

6 July 2024_ Eni SpA, the Italian oil and gas giant, is considering two scenarios for the sale of its upstream assets in Indonesia. The first...

Indonesia: Eni SpA evaluates the sale of oil assets
07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ Eni SpA, the Italian oil and gas giant, is considering two scenarios for the sale of its upstream assets in Indonesia. The first scenario involves selling assets before projects become operational, thus slowing development while new investors are sought. The second scenario contemplates the sale of assets once the projects are operational, thus increasing their market value. Moshe Rizal, chairman of the Investment Committee of the Association of National Oil and Gas Companies (Aspermigas), explained these possibilities. Majalahtime.com reports it. Eni SpA is actively engaged in the search for replacements for its participation rights in Indonesian oil blocks.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its upstream assets attività assets of assets once
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza