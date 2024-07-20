Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Eni SpA evaluates the sale of upstream activities in the country

July 19, 2024_ Eni SpA, the Italian oil company, is considering the sale of some of its upstream assets in Indonesia. Dwi Soetjipto, head of Satuan...

20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 19, 2024_ Eni SpA, the Italian oil company, is considering the sale of some of its upstream assets in Indonesia. Dwi Soetjipto, head of Satuan Kerja Khusus Pelaksana Kegiatan Usaha Hulu Minyak dan Gas Bumi (SKK Migas), said that this move is normal in the sector, characterized by high risks. SKK Migas has not yet received official communications from Eni SpA regarding the sale. The Indonesian government has already approved Eni SpA's request to open a data room for projects in Indonesia. Bloombergtechnoz.com reports it. This decision could lead to new collaborations and investments in Indonesia's energy sector.

