Indonesia: Eni SpA plans the sale of global assets, including projects in Indonesia

2 July 2024_ Eni SpA, the Italian energy group, intends to raise over 4 billion euros from the sale of its global upstream assets. The sale is part of a broader strategy to divest assets worth €8 billion over the next three years. Among the units proposed for sale are operations in Indonesia and Cyprus. CEO Claudio Descalzi is pursuing a model of separation of divisions and partnerships with external investors. Bloombergtechnoz.com reports it. This move is part of Eni's plan to finance the energy transition and gradually reduce hydrocarbon-related activities.