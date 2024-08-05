Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Eni SpA starts energy exploration in the country

05 August 2024_ Italian energy giant Eni SpA has announced its intention to start an exploratory drilling program in Indonesia in the coming months....

Indonesia: Eni SpA starts energy exploration in the country
05 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ Italian energy giant Eni SpA has announced its intention to start an exploratory drilling program in Indonesia in the coming months. This initiative aims to boost energy extraction activities in the country, contributing to the development of Indonesia's energy sector. Eni, already active in Indonesia, aims to strengthen its presence through significant investments and innovative technologies. The news was reported by petromindo.com, highlighting the importance of cooperation between Italy and Indonesia in the energy sector. Eni SpA, headquartered in Rome, is a major global player in the energy sector, and its expansion into Indonesia represents a strategic step for both nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
drilling program Indonesia Eni SpA Italian energy giant Eni SpA
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza