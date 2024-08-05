Indonesia: Eni SpA starts energy exploration in the country

05 August 2024_ Italian energy giant Eni SpA has announced its intention to start an exploratory drilling program in Indonesia in the coming months. This initiative aims to boost energy extraction activities in the country, contributing to the development of Indonesia's energy sector. Eni, already active in Indonesia, aims to strengthen its presence through significant investments and innovative technologies. The news was reported by petromindo.com, highlighting the importance of cooperation between Italy and Indonesia in the energy sector. Eni SpA, headquartered in Rome, is a major global player in the energy sector, and its expansion into Indonesia represents a strategic step for both nations.