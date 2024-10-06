Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:25
Indonesia: Erick Thohir and Gianni Infantino, an alliance for world football

October 6, 2024_ PSSI President Erick Thohir has developed a strong friendship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino following Indonesia’s...

06 ottobre 2024 | 12.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ PSSI President Erick Thohir has developed a strong friendship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino following Indonesia’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Their relationship, which dates back to Thohir’s time as president of Inter Milan, has become a benchmark for Indonesian and Asian football. Thohir has frequently consulted Infantino on football matters, further strengthening their bond. Other countries are looking on with envy at this collaboration, as Indonesia prepares to build a FIFA office in the country. The news was reported by disway.id, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in football. Indonesia, as an ASEAN nation, aspires to become a role model for football development in the region.

Tag
FIFA football FIFA office as an ASEAN nation
