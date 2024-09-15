Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Erick Thohir Promotes Women's Football at PON XXI
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ Erick Thohir, President of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI), attended the women's football final between West Java and Jakarta during the Pekan Olahraga Nasional (PON) XXI, held in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. Thohir said that PON XXI is an important opportunity to discover talent in women's football, with the aim of forming a national team for future competitions. PSSI plans to gather promising female footballers to prepare them for international events in 2026-2027. This was reported by antaranews.com. Pekan Olahraga Nasional is a biennial sports event that brings together athletes from all provinces in Indonesia, promoting the sport nationwide.

