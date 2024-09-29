Indonesia: ESDM Sector Reforms to Increase Oil Production

September 29, 2024_ Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced reform plans to improve the management of Indonesia's energy sector, following the directives of President Joko Widodo. Among the measures proposed are the reactivation of inactive oil wells and the adoption of new technologies to increase production, which is currently insufficient compared to domestic consumption. Bahlil also stressed the need to streamline the permitting process for oil and gas exploration, which currently requires an excessive number of permits. The source of this information is metrotvnews.com. The reforms aim to reduce dependence on oil imports and improve the economic situation of the country, which currently faces a renewable energy shortage of about 8.1 GW.