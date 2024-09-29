Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: ESDM Sector Reforms to Increase Oil Production

September 29, 2024_ Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced reform plans to improve the management of Indonesia's energy...

Indonesia: ESDM Sector Reforms to Increase Oil Production
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced reform plans to improve the management of Indonesia's energy sector, following the directives of President Joko Widodo. Among the measures proposed are the reactivation of inactive oil wells and the adoption of new technologies to increase production, which is currently insufficient compared to domestic consumption. Bahlil also stressed the need to streamline the permitting process for oil and gas exploration, which currently requires an excessive number of permits. The source of this information is metrotvnews.com. The reforms aim to reduce dependence on oil imports and improve the economic situation of the country, which currently faces a renewable energy shortage of about 8.1 GW.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
which currently faces gestione management form
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza