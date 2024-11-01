Indonesia: Exclusive Culinary Event with Italian Chefs in Jakarta

October 31, 2024_ Alto Restaurant & Bar, located at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta, will host an exclusive culinary event on November 8-10, 2024, as part of the Italian Affair series. Three renowned chefs from the Puglia region of Italy will present a unique culinary experience, culminating in a Sunday brunch with renowned Michelin-starred chef Felix Lo Basso. The menu will highlight traditional dishes from Southern Italy, such as Paccheri Napoletani and pastry chef Domenico Giove’s chocolate and cherry dessert. The event promises to offer an authentic Italian hospitality experience, enhanced by a selection of wines from Piedmont. This news is reported by exquisite-taste-magazine.com. This event is an opportunity for Indonesian foodies to explore the rich Italian culinary tradition, straight from one of the country’s most fascinating regions.