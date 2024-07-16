Indonesia: External debt reaches $407.3 billion in May 2024

July 15, 2024_ Indonesia's external debt reached US$407.3 billion as of May 2024, an increase of 1.8% year-on-year. Government debt was $191 billion, showing a contraction of 0.8% from the previous year. Private sector external debt was $197.6 billion, a contraction of 0.4% year-on-year. Bank Indonesia said external debt is still under control, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 29.8%. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. Most of the debt is long-term, accounting for 85.9% of the total, and will be used to support the country's sustainable economic growth.