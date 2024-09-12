Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Falling export prices worry domestic economy

September 12, 2024_ Prices of Indonesia's main exports, such as nickel, coal and palm oil, have fallen in recent months, raising concerns about the...

12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Prices of Indonesia's main exports, such as nickel, coal and palm oil, have fallen in recent months, raising concerns about the country's economy. The decline is expected to negatively impact export performance through 2025, contributing to a balance of payments deficit and a decline in manufacturing employment. Recent data shows that nickel prices have fallen 27% since their peak in May 2023, while coal has fallen 8% in the past month. Indonesia, currently the world's largest nickel producer, has a 50% market share in 2023, with prospects for growth. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The development of commodity prices is crucial for the Indonesian economy, which relies heavily on exports of these resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
