Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Indonesia: Falling fuel prices contribute to September 2024 deflation

02 October 2024_ Indonesia recorded deflation of 0.27% in September 2024, thanks to the decrease in fuel prices. Annual inflation stands at 1.84%,...

02 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 October 2024_ Indonesia recorded deflation of 0.27% in September 2024, thanks to the decrease in fuel prices. Annual inflation stands at 1.84%, while calendar inflation is 0.74%. The decline in prices of gasoline such as Pertalite, Pertamax and Pertamax Turbo played a significant role in this deflationary trend. The data was provided by Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS), the Indonesian government statistics agency. September's deflation is lower than August's deflation, which was 0.74%, highlighting an improvement in price stability in the country.

