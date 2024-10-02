Indonesia: Falling fuel prices contribute to September 2024 deflation

02 October 2024_ Indonesia recorded deflation of 0.27% in September 2024, thanks to the decrease in fuel prices. Annual inflation stands at 1.84%, while calendar inflation is 0.74%. The decline in prices of gasoline such as Pertalite, Pertamax and Pertamax Turbo played a significant role in this deflationary trend. The data was provided by Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS), the Indonesian government statistics agency. September's deflation is lower than August's deflation, which was 0.74%, highlighting an improvement in price stability in the country.