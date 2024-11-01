Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Famous Singer Krisdayanti Runs for Mayor of Batu in 2024 Elections

October 31, 2024_ Krisdayanti, a popular Indonesian singer and actress, has announced her candidacy for mayor of Batu in the 2024 elections. Having...

Indonesia: Famous Singer Krisdayanti Runs for Mayor of Batu in 2024 Elections
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Krisdayanti, a popular Indonesian singer and actress, has announced her candidacy for mayor of Batu in the 2024 elections. Having served as a member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024, KD, as she is commonly known, aims to improve the quality of life in her hometown by promoting tourism and waste management. Her career, which spans from music to politics, has made her a prominent figure in the Indonesian landscape. The news was reported by liputan6.com. KD expressed her desire to bring positive change to Batu, a city known for its tourist attractions and natural beauty.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as she Indonesia mayor Having served as
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza