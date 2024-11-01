Indonesia: Famous Singer Krisdayanti Runs for Mayor of Batu in 2024 Elections

October 31, 2024_ Krisdayanti, a popular Indonesian singer and actress, has announced her candidacy for mayor of Batu in the 2024 elections. Having served as a member of Parliament from 2019 to 2024, KD, as she is commonly known, aims to improve the quality of life in her hometown by promoting tourism and waste management. Her career, which spans from music to politics, has made her a prominent figure in the Indonesian landscape. The news was reported by liputan6.com. KD expressed her desire to bring positive change to Batu, a city known for its tourist attractions and natural beauty.