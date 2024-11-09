Indonesia: Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, Bank Indonesia expected

November 09, 2024_ The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%. This move met market expectations, contributing to a surge in stocks in several countries, including Indonesia. Other central banks are expected to follow the Fed's lead, with Bank Indonesia expected to lower rates to stimulate the country's real sector, Investor Daily reported. The Fed's move could affect monetary policies in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country with one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.