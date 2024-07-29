Indonesia: Ferrari 166 Inter Sport arriving for Indonesian collectors

July 28, 2024_ The Ferrari 166 Inter Sport, an iconic model from the Italian brand, will soon be available in Indonesia, attracting the attention of collectors and classic car enthusiasts. This model, first launched in 1948, is known for its elegant design and exceptional performance, representing the excellence of the Maranello car manufacturer. The Ferrari 166 Inter Sport features a V12 engine, which offers smooth acceleration and impressive power, making it a coveted collector's piece. The news of the arrival of this rare model in Indonesia was reported by disway.id. The car will be available through official Ferrari dealers or special launch events, offering a unique opportunity for fans of Italian sports cars.