Indonesia: Ferrari F8 Spider debuts in the Indonesian market

Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
11 July 2024_ The Ferrari F8 Spider, a masterpiece of Italian automotive engineering, has finally arrived in Indonesia. This sporty model is known for its breathtaking design and exceptional performance. The new version is equipped with an advanced automatic system that includes dynamic stability control, adaptive suspension and a sophisticated braking system. The Ferrari F8 Spider maintains the iconic aerodynamic design and flowing lines that characterize the Italian brand. This is reported by the disway.id website. This launch marks an important market expansion for Ferrari in Indonesia, a growing country in the luxury automotive sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Ferrari F8 Spider automotive settore auto Indonesia
