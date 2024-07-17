Indonesia: Ferrari launches new model with advanced technology

16 July 2024_ Ferrari presented its new model, which combines elegant design and advanced technology, attracting great interest in Indonesia. The vehicle, produced in Italy, maintains the brand's tradition with an iconic and aerodynamic design, but also introduces a latest generation automatic system. Key features include a state-of-the-art infotainment system, automatic comfort settings and responsive control. These innovations make the new Ferrari model particularly popular in the rapidly growing Indonesian automotive market. Radarseluma.disway.id reports it. Ferrari continues to be a symbol of luxury and performance, consolidating its reputation in Indonesia as well.