Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Ferrari launches new model with advanced technology

16 July 2024_ Ferrari presented its new model, which combines elegant design and advanced technology, attracting great interest in Indonesia. The...

Indonesia: Ferrari launches new model with advanced technology
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ Ferrari presented its new model, which combines elegant design and advanced technology, attracting great interest in Indonesia. The vehicle, produced in Italy, maintains the brand's tradition with an iconic and aerodynamic design, but also introduces a latest generation automatic system. Key features include a state-of-the-art infotainment system, automatic comfort settings and responsive control. These innovations make the new Ferrari model particularly popular in the rapidly growing Indonesian automotive market. Radarseluma.disway.id reports it. Ferrari continues to be a symbol of luxury and performance, consolidating its reputation in Indonesia as well.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indonesia automatic comfort settings linea key features
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza