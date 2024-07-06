Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Ferrari launches the California 4.3 Convertible in the Indonesian market

July 5, 2024_ Ferrari, the Italian luxury car manufacturer, is about to launch its new model, the Ferrari California 4.3 Convertible, in the...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
July 5, 2024_ Ferrari, the Italian luxury car manufacturer, is about to launch its new model, the Ferrari California 4.3 Convertible, in the Indonesian car market. This model offers high performance, typical of the Ferrari brand, together with an advanced design and modern features. The convertible version of the Ferrari California 4.3 is designed to offer an exciting driving experience with the roof open. Sports car enthusiasts in Indonesia are eagerly awaited for this combination of speed and open-air driving sensation. Radarseluma.disway.id reports it. The Ferrari California 4.3 Convertible promises to combine racing performance and unrivaled luxury, strengthening the luxury brands' presence in the Indonesian market.

