Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Ferrari launches the new 488 GTB model in the Indonesian market

01 August 2024_ PT Citra Langgeng Otomotif, Ferrari's official distributor in Indonesia, recently introduced the new Ferrari 488 GTB model, a luxury...

02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ PT Citra Langgeng Otomotif, Ferrari's official distributor in Indonesia, recently introduced the new Ferrari 488 GTB model, a luxury sports car highly anticipated by automotive fans. This Italian model stands out for its attractive design and extraordinary performance, thanks to a 3.9-liter turbo V8 engine that delivers 660 horsepower. The Ferrari 488 GTB accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds, demonstrating its speed and responsiveness. Furthermore, it is equipped with advanced technologies to improve the driving experience, such as a stability control system and adjustable suspension. The news was reported by disway.id. This launch marks an important milestone for the Indonesian automotive market, highlighting the growing interest in high-end vehicles.

