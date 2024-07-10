Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Ferrari presents new model with automatic sunroof

July 9, 2024_ Ferrari, the legendary Italian racing car manufacturer, has launched a new version of its sports car with an automatic sunroof. This...

Indonesia: Ferrari presents new model with automatic sunroof
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ Ferrari, the legendary Italian racing car manufacturer, has launched a new version of its sports car with an automatic sunroof. This model has been highly anticipated by luxury and performance car enthusiasts in Indonesia. The Ferrari with automatic sunroof offers an exciting driving experience, combining speed and iconic Italian design. The high-power engine and advanced technology make this car not only visually appealing, but also exceptional in terms of performance. Radarseluma.disway.id reports it. This model is destined to become a primary choice for collectors and speed lovers in Indonesia, further strengthening Ferrari's position as a prestige brand in the world of motoring.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ferrari racing racing car manufacturer Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza