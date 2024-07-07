Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
Indonesia: Ferrari, symbol of luxury and performance in Asia Tenggara

6 July 2024_ Ferrari, the iconic Italian automotive brand, is renowned for its elegant design and exceptional performance, as well as its status as a...

Indonesia: Ferrari, symbol of luxury and performance in Asia Tenggara
07 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ Ferrari, the iconic Italian automotive brand, is renowned for its elegant design and exceptional performance, as well as its status as a symbol of prestige. In several Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, Ferrari sports cars have become objects of desire for car enthusiasts seeking speed and exclusivity. Each Ferrari model is supported by cutting-edge technologies, ensuring an extraordinary driving experience that combines power and comfort. The growing wealth and taste for high-class products in these markets have increased the demand for Ferrari cars. This is reported by the disway.id website. Ferrari continues to be committed to innovation, maintaining high quality standards in every detail of its cars.

